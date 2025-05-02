‘Time to teach Pakistan a lesson’: Congress adopts Pahalgam attack resolution

The Congress on Friday urged the Centre to act with firmness in the wake of the Pahalgam attack to “penalise” Pakistan for its continued export of terror and asserted this is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to “teach Pakistan a lesson”.

Calling for national unity and resolve, the Congress also pressed for “time-bound accountability” into the “serious lapses” in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily-guarded regions of the country.

Advertisement

The opposition party made the assertions in a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at its meeting which was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others attended the meeting.

“This is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively. The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face full consequences for their actions,” the resolution said.

Advertisement

The Congress urged the government to act with firmness, strategic clarity and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into our territory, according to the resolution.

“We must rise above partisan divides and send out an unambiguous message that India stands together, and will not be broken.”

“The entire country awaits accountability, answers and justice. In the face of such an unforgivable provocation, the Congress believes this is not a time for politics but a moment that calls for unity, strength, and national resolve.”

The Congress also called for sustained moral and institutional support to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons, mostly tourists, on April 22.

“Compensation alone is not enough. Long-term rehabilitation, mental health support, and honouring the memory of those lost through national recognition and civic remembrance are equally essential,” the party said.

The Congress said CWC stands in solidarity and support with the 26 families, who lost their loved ones.

“The pain of these families is the pain of the entire nation. CWC stands with them, not only in words but in enduring solidarity,” it added.

CWC also reiterated its appeal to all citizens to remain united, calm and resolute.

“Let our response to this act of terror reflect the strength of our democracy, the depth of our unity, and the resilience of our Republic,” the party said.

In his remarks at the meeting, Kharge said the government had not come out with any clear strategy to deal with the situation arising out of the Pahalgam massacre, even as he asserted that the entire opposition was with the Centre on the issue.

Noting that the party had extended all possible support to the Centre in the fight against terrorism at the last CWC meeting, Kharge said no clear strategy had come from the government even several days after the terror strike.

“We will unitedly and strictly act against any challenge that comes in the way of the country’s unity, integrity and prosperity. The entire opposition is with the government on this issue. We have given this message to the whole world,” Kharge said.