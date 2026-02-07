Time will answer when I will become CM, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said time will answer as to when he will be elevated, and that everyone will have to abide by the Congress high command’s decision on this.

The comments by Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, come amid the power struggle between him and CM Siddaramaiah over the top post once again coming to the fore, with the latter’s son Yathindra insisting that his father will complete his five-year team, with the party high command having given signal in this regard.

“People, legislators, you (media), and everyone have the desire, but we should all abide by what the party says, “Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question about people and his supporters, wherever he goes, expressing a desire that he should become the Chief Minister.

Asked if it can be expected that he will become the CM after the state budget, due in some days, Shivakumar said, “time will answer.”

Responding to a question about some dalit organisations demanding that Home Minister G Parameshwara should become the CM, during his visit to Chikkamagaluru, he said, “what’s wrong in it.”

“Supporters express desire (about their leaders becoming CM), we cannot ask them not to.” Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is holding a series of pre-budget meetings with various departments.

The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March, according to official sources. This would be Siddaramaiah’s record 17th budget. He had presented his 16th budget in March last year.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported “power-sharing” arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government formation in 2023.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday had claimed that the party high command has given a clear signal that there won’t be any leadership change in the state, and his father Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for the full five years.

He had also said the CM change issue is a settled one, as the high command has so far not acknowledged the calls for change.

Sharply reacting to it, Shivakumar on Friday had taken a sarcastic jibe at the MLC, saying “Yathindra is our high command, and let’s accept what he says very respectfully.” Meanwhile, responding to a question on Bengaluru metro rail fare hike, Shivakumar said he will discuss the matter with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities.

“They have not consulted us (state govt), they have the authority. The central government secretary is the Chairman (of the Fare Fixation Committee), he has taken a decision. After going to Bengaluru, I will discuss this (with concerned authorities). We don’t want to trouble the people. What is the financial structure and what has happened, I will look into it,” Shivakumar, who is also the minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said.