Tirupati laddu case: 36, including TTD officials, dairy experts, named as accused by CBI

Tirupati laddu case: 36, including TTD officials, dairy experts, named as accused by CBI

SIT filed its final chargesheet in Nellore ACB court on Friday

article_Author
PTI
Amaravati, Updated At : 10:55 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A CBI special investigation team probing the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case has named 36 people, including nine TTD officials and five dairy experts, as accused in the matter.

As per the findings of the probe, the original material which was sold to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple body as ghee was not at all ghee but chemically processed palmolein oil and other ingredients.

The SIT filed its final chargesheet in the Nellore ACB court on Friday, said a source.

“Thirty-six people are accused, including nine TTD officials and five dairy experts. The dairy experts colluded with manufacturers,” the source told PTI on Saturday.

Accusing several persons and ghee suppliers, the SIT’s remand report had earlier observed that adulterated ghee was made by mixing ingredients such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein.

Along with minimal quality of ghee, chemicals such as beta carotene, acetic acid ester, ghee flavour and other adulterants were used to adjust lab test values and maintain aroma in the adulterated ghee, said the report.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed in September 2024 that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare the world famous Tirupati temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

