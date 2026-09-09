TISS student dies; peers allege emergency response lapses

A first-year student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, died on Monday after suffering a medical emergency during a class, with fellow students alleging that the campus lacked both an ambulance and immediate medical support when he needed it most.

P Janarthanan, 26, a BDS graduate from Tamil Nadu pursuing an MA in Health Administration at the School of Health Systems Studies, reportedly experienced breathlessness and palpitations around 9 am during a class in the KRH building on the institute’s New Campus in Deonar.

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The class was being conducted by Prof M Mariappan, Dean of the School of Health Systems Studies and Dean of Students’ Affairs.

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Students who spoke to The Tribune on condition of anonymity said Janarthanan initially appeared unwell, but his condition deteriorated rapidly within minutes. Three MBBS students present in the classroom, they said, recognised the symptoms as indicative of a serious medical emergency and urged that he be taken to hospital immediately.

According to the students, the initial response was delayed as Janarthanan was allegedly told that his condition could be linked to gastritis or a lack of food and sleep. He was subsequently taken out of the classroom and made to sit under a fan.

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Students then contacted the campus health centre and sought an ambulance. However, they alleged that no ambulance was available and that the doctor at the health centre was not on campus at the time, with the doctor generally available only from around 10 am or 11 am.

With no institutional vehicle or ambulance available, students eventually used a fellow student’s private vehicle. They said Prof Mariappan advised them to take Janarthanan to Zen Hospital, which has an insurance tie-up with TISS.

The students questioned the decision, alleging that Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Hospital, located much closer to the campus, could have been reached more quickly.

“BARC Hospital is in the same vicinity, separated from the new campus by a wall. It would take around five minutes or less by vehicle, whereas Zen Hospital could take 10-15 minutes or longer depending on traffic,” a student said.

According to the students, Janarthanan was taken towards Zen Hospital at around 9.30 am and reached there around 10 am. Hospital staff reportedly found no pulse and attempted CPR while administering adrenaline for about 40-50 minutes before he was declared dead.

The students alleged that the incident exposed shortcomings at multiple levels, including the absence of an immediate medical response on campus, the lack of an ambulance and questions over the choice of hospital.

No ambulance, no doctor on campus

Students also alleged that the campus health centre was not equipped to deal with serious medical emergencies.

They said the facility primarily provides consultations and prescriptions, while medicines have to be purchased from outside. Even in cases such as dog bites and other emergencies, students are referred to hospitals rather than receiving emergency treatment on campus, they alleged.

The students said concerns over campus healthcare had existed for some time and had surfaced during dengue outbreaks and other health emergencies.

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), an active student organisation at TISS affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), has demanded answers from the administration regarding the availability of emergency medical care, the absence of an ambulance and the institute’s emergency response protocol.

“This incident raises fundamental questions about the institution’s preparedness for medical emergencies. What emergency medical facilities are available to students? What is the existing emergency response protocol? Why was immediate medical assistance and emergency transport not available?” the PSF said in a statement.

The organisation has also demanded a 24x7 healthcare facility on campus, emergency medicines and a dedicated emergency transport mechanism.

Students said the administration had yet to provide a clear explanation on these issues. They also alleged that the institute’s communication following Janarthanan’s death was delayed.

According to the students, a condolence meeting was later organised by the Students’ Council, during which students sought answers from the administration. They alleged that a heated exchange and scuffle subsequently broke out between students and institute officials.

The students said the administration later indicated that it would provide an explanation by Friday.

TISS has not publicly addressed the specific allegations regarding the ambulance, health centre or choice of hospital. However, it issued a statement expressing condolences to the family.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing away of P. Janarthanan, first-year student of the School of Health Systems Studies at TISS Mumbai. Janarthanan left us too soon, and we at TISS extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the institute said.

“The TISS community shares the grief and sorrow that has befallen us all. We are with the family at this heartbreaking time, and our thoughts and prayers will always be with Janarthanan’s family,” it added.