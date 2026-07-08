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Home / India / TMC calls Baruipur rape-and-murder accused’s killing in encounter ‘jungle law’

TMC calls Baruipur rape-and-murder accused’s killing in encounter ‘jungle law’

The accused is killed in a police encounter in the early hours of Wednesday after he allegedly tries to escape from custody by snatching a police firearm and opening fire during a crime scene reconstruction exercise

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Mahua Moitra. File photo
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday questioned the circumstances surrounding the police encounter in which one of the accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was killed, and called it "jungle law".

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The accused was killed in a police encounter in the early hours of Wednesday after he allegedly tried to escape from custody by snatching a police firearm and opening fire during a crime scene reconstruction exercise, West Bengal police said.

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Prabhas Mondal sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory firing by the police and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

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Reacting to the development, Moitra questioned the circumstances surrounding the encounter. In a post on X, she said, “Baruipur rape murder accused Prabhash Mondal killed in encounter! What is going on @WBPolice? Bengalis please welcome new Bengal-Uttar Pradesh 2.0. @BJP4Bengal is no government. This is jungle law.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had met the family of the victim in Baruipur and assured justice for the victim.

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Following the incident, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had alleged that law and order in the state had deteriorated after the BJP-led government was formed in the state. The former chief minister had also participated in a candle-light march demanding justice for the victim.

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