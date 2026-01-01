TMC converting infiltrators into voters: PM calls for change of guard in Bengal

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for "converting infiltrators into voters" as he gave a clarion call for change of guard in West Bengal.In Malda to flag off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train and several other developmental projects, the PM said the TMC and its "syndicate" were patronising infiltrators for vote-bank gains."Infiltration is a major threat for Bengal because illegal entrants snatch rights, jobs and security from citizens, disrupting demographic balance and fuelling crime and communal tensions. The TMC ecosystem is patronising infiltrators for vote-bank benefits. But the BJP government when elected will take strict action against infiltration and infiltrators," the PM said urging voters to break the "politician-infiltrator" nexus and restore Bengal’s pride through the power of their vote.

Making a strong case for the contribution of eastern states to India's development, the PM said after Odisha, Assam and Bihar, it was West Bengal's turn to elect the BJP.

The PM also cited the BJP's victory in India's richest Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai MC, to say that Gen Z and youth were increasingly trusting the saffron outfit.

Speaking in Bangla, Modi gave a call for a change of guard in Bengal and said, “Paltano dorkar… chai, BJP shorkar (Change of guard and election of the BJP is the need of the hour in Bengal)."

He also referred to the recent trend of eastern and northeastern states electing the BJP and NDA allies to make a case for saffron surge in Bengal.

"For the first time, Odisha has elected a BJP government. Tripura has consistently placed its faith in the BJP. Assam too has chosen the BJP and Bihar has recently given a massive mandate for a BJP-NDA government. Now it is Bengal’s turn to embrace sushasan (good governance)... Paltano dorkar… chai, BJP shorkar,” said the PM.

He also dwelt on the trends of political violence in the state and said the TMC’s culture of intimidation and violence was on its last legs and governance rooted in development, dignity and security would finally prevail.

Alleging corruption under the TMC rule, the PM said benefits of Central schemes were being blocked at the cost of the poor and the underprivileged.

“The TMC is being inhuman and ruthless by depriving the poor of their rights. Funds sent by the Centre for welfare schemes are looted by TMC workers, making them adversaries of Bengal’s poor. They have blocked Ayushman Bharat, which has provided free treatment to millions across the country. A government that denies the poor their healthcare has no right to continue," he said.

Mamata will seek a fourth straight term in Bengal, which goes to the polls later this year. She swept to power in 2011, ending a three-decade CPM rule and was re-elected in 2016 and 2021.

The BJP for its part, won 77 Assembly seats in 2021 as against three in the previous poll cycle and believes the upcoming elections are its best chance to upstage Mamata.

After Bengal, PM Modi also visited the election-bound Assam.