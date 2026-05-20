TMC defends Abhishek Banerjee amid property notice controversy; alleges BJP-media nexus in spreading lies

The All India Trinamool Congress on Wednesday dismissed as “false, fabricated and devoid of credibility” recent media reports and social media posts concerning a purported notice issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) allegedly linked to properties associated with party national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

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In a statement, the party said the notice had been “leaked unofficially” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused sections of the media of amplifying unverified claims aimed at targeting Banerjee and other party leaders.

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“We have come across media coverage and posts related to a KMC notice that was leaked ‘unofficially’ by the BJP - highlighting multiple properties allegedly linked to AITC National General Secretary and Hon’ble MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee while also attempting to associate other leaders with the matter,” the party said in a post on X.

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The Trinamool Congress asserted that the allegations carried in sections of the media over the past few days were entirely baseless and lacked authenticity. The party further stated that journalists could independently verify the facts by visiting the addresses mentioned in the purported notice or by contacting the phone numbers cited in the document instead of “propagating narratives being fed by the BJP”.

Urging restraint and responsibility in reportage, the party appealed to the media fraternity to exercise sensitivity while dealing with such claims and avoid circulating what it described as fabricated stories and misleading posts.

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The statement also warned, “Any false reporting or misleading posts will be dealt with appropriately in accordance with the provisions of law before the competent court.”

Meanwhile, another party leader Sushmita Dev too called the development as false and urged media to fact check before putting up any news. “Fake news travel fast owed to journalists that act as a mouth piece of a party. No fact check, no investigation just regulate what has been fed,” Dev said in a post on X.

Notably, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation earlier this week had issued notices to several properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee, seeking approved building plans and related documents for scrutiny. The development took place days after the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari came to power in West Bengal.