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Home / India / TMC ex-MLA held over ‘hurried cremation’ of RG Kar doctor

TMC ex-MLA held over ‘hurried cremation’ of RG Kar doctor

The arrest came after the victim’s father lodged a fresh complaint at the Khardaha police station

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh from Panihati was on Thursday arrested in connection with the alleged “hurried cremation” of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police said Ghosh was arrested from Odisha.

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He was arrested on various charges, including destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and forcing a person to carry out an act against their will, the police said.

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The arrest came after the victim’s father lodged a fresh complaint at the Khardaha police station on Monday. In his complaint, he alleged that Ghosh was among three persons who had forced the family to carry out the cremation of his daughter’s body in haste.

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Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari early this week had announced a fresh probe into the 2024 rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saying the government was committed to ensuring justice for the victim.

Adhikari said the decision followed a request from Ratna Debnath, the victim’s mother and now a BJP MLA, who had sought a fresh investigation into the case.

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Reacting to Ghosh’s arrest, NCPI MP Sayoni Ghosh told reporters in Kolkata that allegations surrounding the case should be investigated.

“If someone is in a situation of doubt, or if someone is accused, then there should always be an investigation,” Saayoni said. She added that this had been a demand of the public since the RG Kar incident.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

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