TMC financial transactions case: ED conducts searches at 5 premises in Kolkata

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches at five premises in and around Kolkata in connection with the case of alleged financial dealings and routing of suspected funds in the bank accounts of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Preliminary investigation by the ED has revealed that funds of more than Rs 150 crore have been allegedly routed through aviation and travel companies for various purposes which seem suspicious, sources aware of details said.

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Premises of Carewell Aviation, its directors and one purported electoral trust are being searched by the anti-money laundering agency.

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The TMC in May lost the Assembly elections in West Bengal to BJP, thus ending it's 15-year rule in the state.

Since then, a majority of its MLAs and MPs have broken away from the party ranks.