TMC flags 2,454 rape cases, 600 murders in West Bengal in five months

The party has demanded an emergency session of the state Legislative Assembly after claiming that official data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reported 2,454 rape cases and 600 murders in the state between May and September.

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Addressing the media, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said West Bengal recorded 125 murders in May, 134 in June, 133 in July, 111 in August and 97 in September, taking the five-month total to 600. He also cited 2,454 registered rape cases during this period -- 349 in May, 389 in June, 786 in July, 459 in August and 471 in September.

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According to Ghosh, the figures were obtained by former MP Saket Gokhale through an RTI application filed with the West Bengal Government. Adding that the information was supplied by the State Crime Records Bureau through the state information officer and included month-wise as well as police station-wise, district-wise and region-wise details.

Gokhale had also posted his RTI application on X. He said the data showed that 2,454 rape cases were registered between May and September, translating to an average of around 16 reported rape cases every day during the period.

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Describing the reported numbers as “beyond shocking”, he questioned the law and order situation in the state under the BJP government.

Ghosh claimed that the RTI information further showed 13,114 cases of attempted murder and 32,341 cases involving grievous injuries in this period.

“People are not being allowed to enter police stations to lodge complaints. We are clearly saying that there is jungle raj, police raj, a free zone for criminals, one-sided hooliganism and one-sided criminal activity … the law and order situation in Bengal is no longer normal,” Ghosh said.

He also questioned the Governor and the role of Lok Bhavan. “What is the Governor and Lok Bhavan doing, does Lok Bhavan not have these figures,” he asked, urging the Governor to take action.

Calling the crime figures a matter of urgent public concern, Ghosh demanded that the West Bengal Assembly convene an emergency session to examine them. He said the debate was necessary particularly in view of the alleged number of crimes against women and urged the state government and the Governor to make public statements explaining why the situation had reached such a stage.