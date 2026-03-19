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Home / India / TMC leader hacked to death in poll-bound West Bengal

TMC leader hacked to death in poll-bound West Bengal

Police suspect Masiur Gazi, a booth president in Champatala gram panchayat, was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped at the spot

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:14 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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A local TMC leader was allegedly hacked to death in poll-bound West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

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The deceased was Masiur Gazi (41), president of booth number 178 in Champatala gram panchayat in Deganga area, a senior TMC leader said.

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Gazi's blood-soaked body was found on the roadside near Nobbai Pat Gheri in Haroa police station area on Thursday, a police officer said.

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Gazi is a garment trader by profession and a local TMC functionary, he said. Police suspect Gazi was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped at the spot.

"Prima facie, it appears that he was hacked to death and the body was disposed of here. An investigation has been initiated," the police officer said.

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MC's Deganga panchayat samiti member Ranjay Pramanik said Gazi was an active party worker and held the post of booth president in the area.

The incident has triggered political tension in the district, which is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29.

Police said all angles, including any internal rivalry and business disputes, are being probed.

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