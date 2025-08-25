TMC MLA tries Bollywood-style escape from ED; jumps from 1st floor, scales wall to flee
In a dramatic turn of events, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha attempted to escape during an Enforcement Directorate raid at his premises in West Bengal but was caught after scaling a boundary wall.
According to officials, the search operation was being carried out in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam under the School Service Commission (SSC).
“As the raid progressed, Saha tried to evade the agency team by jumping from the first floor of his residence and attempting to flee. He was, however, intercepted by ED officials outside the premises,” a senior ED official in Delhi told The Tribune.
The ED’s money laundering probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was directed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of Group C and D staff, as well as assistant and primary teachers across government schools in the state.
Agency sources said simultaneous searches were also conducted at the residences of Saha’s relatives and close associates.
