TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before Kolkata Police in Camac Street billboard case

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Kolkata Police for questioning in connection with the Camac Street party office billboard case, an officer said.

Banerjee entered the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station at around 11:30 am, he said.

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The police had served two notices at the Diamond Harbour MP's Kalighat house asking him to appear before its sleuths for questioning in connection with a complaint lodged by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

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The KMC had alleged that police personnel and civic workers were harassed and assaulted while attempting to remove the TMC's signage from a building housing a party office on Camac Street in central Kolkata, the officer said.

The incident relates to a disturbance on August 27 over the removal of the billboard.

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Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials had faced protests from Banerjee's supporters during the removal of the billboard bearing the TMC name and its twin-flower symbol.

Three FIRs were registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station in connection with the incident. The fire department had separately served a notice in connection with the matter.

Condemning the move of the police, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "The BJP (government) has stooped so low that a notice has been served even after 'Mahalaya' when the Durga Puja is just days away."

'Mahalaya' signifies the termination of 'Pitri Paksha' and the beginning of 'Devi Paksha', thus ushering in the season of religious festivals.