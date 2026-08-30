TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee gets police notice for scuffle at his office over billboard removal

The police here have served a notice on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a scuffle between officials and private guards of his office over removing a billboard bearing party signage earlier this week, a senior officer said on Sunday.

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The notice was handed over to Banerjee at his residence here late on Saturday evening.

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The officer said the Diamond Harbour MP had been asked to appear before the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Tuesday noon in connection with the case.

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Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, with Banerjee named as an accused in two of them, officials said. Party leaders, including Derek O'Brien and former MLA Humayun Kabir, have also been named in the FIRs.

According to officials, O'Brien was served a notice on Sunday.

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Private guards at Abhishek Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders on Thursday scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, trying to prevent them from entering the building on Camac Street and dismantling an "unauthorised" billboard.

However, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who was present at the spot during the raid, described reports of resistance attempts by private guards as "fake news". He said the guards were posted on duty at the entrance of the building.

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, was dismantled by the KMC personnel after police forced their way inside.

O'Brien had alleged that the police barged into the office with an "illegal" notice, assaulted senior leaders and heckled party supporters and office staff.

"A notice has been served on Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the investigation. He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Monday. The investigation is under way, and all aspects of the incident are being examined," the senior Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

Fourteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation, the officer said.