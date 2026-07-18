TMC’s Amtala party office demolished; MP Abhishek Banerjee alleges political vendetta, vows to move high court

The South 24 Parganas district administration on Saturday started demolishing the party office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at Amtala after it was found to be constructed allegedly without an approved building plan and in violation of applicable rules, a senior official said.

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The operation began Saturday morning, with police and Central forces cordoning off the office premises with guard rails.

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Around noon, three bulldozers were brought in, and the administration started dismantling the shed in front of the office, followed by demolition of the front portion of the structure. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel were also present as a precautionary measure.

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A senior state government official said the action was carried out after completing the due administrative process.

“The administration has proceeded (with the demolition) in accordance with the applicable laws and after following the required procedures. The action is related to alleged violations of construction norms and is not connected with any political consideration,” the official said.

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The demolition triggered celebrations among BJP workers and supporters gathered in the area, who raised slogans in support of their party.

Abhishek is TMC Lok Sabha MP from the Diamond Harbour constituency, and Amtala is part of the constituency.

BJP Amtala MLA Agnishwar Naskar alleged that Abhishek Banerjee’s party office had been constructed in violation of building rules and welcomed the district administration’s action.

Meanwhile, Banerjee asserted that the party’s Amtala office, which was demolished by the local administration, was built legally on purchased land and after clearing all permissions.

Alleging that the administration acted in collusion with the ruling BJP, he also said that TMC would move the Calcutta High Court against the demolition of the party office.

Banerjee told reporters that the action was politically motivated and warned that if there was a change in the government after the 2031 Assembly election, BJP’s party offices in the state would also meet the same fate.

“A party office is like a temple to us. If someone has constructed a party office illegally, the authorities should certainly take action. But this is not government land. The land was purchased, and the building was constructed according to an approved plan. It has all the valid permissions and documents. We will place all these documents before the Calcutta High Court,” Banerjee said.

He also said that the party wrote to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Justice of India, enclosing videos which he claimed showed BJP workers vandalising the premises during the demolition of the party office.

“We will apply for an urgent hearing on this matter in the high court. We will also move the Supreme Court,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Those who were seen in the videos would not escape legal action, he said.

“If you think BJP leaders will shield you, then I will tell you that you will be proved wrong. The hand of the law is long enough to catch them,” Banerjee said.

“Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. If I remain alive, I promise to give you back all this with interest after the 2031 election, using the same law,” the TMC leader said.