TMC MP Moitra files plaint against CEC

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday filed a police complaint against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the Parliament Street police station here. The TMC leader has accused Gyanesh of “criminal conduct” over alleged irregularities in the management of electoral rolls and the Election Commission’s IT systems.

Moitra alleged that Kumar had acted in ways that were opposed by the other two Election Commissioners, Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Sandhu. She also quoted the Indian Express report that claimed Joshi and Sandhu had dissented Kumar’s actions on 14 occasions over the past 10 months.

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