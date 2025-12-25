TMC MP targets Modi, Shah over attack on Christian woman in Jabalpur

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of maintaining “deafening silence” over alleged attacks on Christians.

In a post on X, O’Brien shared a video that has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing a local BJP functionary involved in a physical altercation with a woman on a church premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. He said the PM and the Home Minister must be held accountable for failing to speak out during the festive season.

“PM Modi and Shah, your silence on incidents like these in the Christmas season is deafening. Shame on you and your ilk,” O’Brien wrote.

The video shows BJP city vice-president Anju Bhargava shouting at a woman with visual impairment in the presence of police personnel. The woman is seen being confronted aggressively, with the BJP leader allegedly manhandling her during a Christmas-related programme at the church.