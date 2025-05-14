DT
Home / India / TMC MPs get bail in anti-EC protest case

TMC MPs get bail in anti-EC protest case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Members of Parliament Derek O’ Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case related to a protest held outside the Election Commission (EC)...
.
Updated At : 07:24 AM May 14, 2025 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Members of Parliament Derek O’ Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case related to a protest held outside the Election Commission (EC) in April 2024, shortly before the General Election.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal of the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to all 10 accused. While nine of them appeared in person, one, Vivek Gupta, joined proceedings via video link. The court observed that since the police had already filed the chargesheet without arresting any of the accused, bail was appropriate in all cases. The matter is now listed for further hearing on May 21.

