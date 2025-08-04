DT
PT
Home / India / TMC names Abhishek Banerjee as its leader in Lok Sabha

TMC names Abhishek Banerjee as its leader in Lok Sabha

Banerjee, a three-time MP from Diamond Harbour, will replace veteran lawmaker from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandopadhyay
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 04, 2025 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. PTI file
The TMC on Monday named its National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee as its leader in the Lok Sabha, according to party sources.

Banerjee, a three-time MP from Diamond Harbour, will replace veteran lawmaker from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandopadhyay, they said.

Bandopadhyay was relieved of the responsibility because of his poor health, they added.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee. Party lawmakers from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting, sources said.

Banerjee is the nephew of the West Bengal chief minister.

The TMC, which has 29 seats in the Lok Sabha, is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.

