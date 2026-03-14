'Countdown has begun for Mamata govt': PM Modi says TMC opposing SIR to shield infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the ruling TMC of opposing the SIR exercise to "protect its vote bank of infiltrators", alleging that unchecked illegal immigration under its rule had altered the demographic balance in several parts of West Bengal.

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Addressing a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here, Modi launched a sharp attack on the state's ruling party, accusing it of encouraging infiltration, changing the demography of the state and insulting constitutional institutions, while asserting that the "countdown has begun" for the Mamata Banerjee government ahead of the assembly polls.

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He claimed that in many places "demography has changed", Bengali Hindus were "deliberately being made minorities", and alleged that the TMC opposed granting citizenship to persecuted Hindu refugees.

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The Prime Minister said the ruling party feared the SIR exercise because it would remove the names of illegal voters.

"These people oppose SIR so that the names of infiltrators cannot be removed from the voter list, and the voter list cannot be purified. They are not even ready to remove the names of those who have already died," Modi said.

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Claiming that infiltration had become a major security and political issue in Bengal, he alleged that the TMC government had encouraged the phenomenon for electoral gains.

"Due to unchecked infiltration by the TMC, the demography of Bengal has changed in many areas. The TMC is deliberately making Hindus a minority in many areas," Modi alleged.

According to official data released after the revision exercise, 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted since the process began in November last year, reducing the voter base in the state from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.

In addition, over 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the "under adjudication" category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks.

He also accused the ruling party of opposing citizenship for Hindu refugees who had fled religious persecution in neighbouring countries.

"When it comes to giving citizenship to persecuted Hindu refugees, the TMC opposes it because they do not consider them their vote bank," the Prime Minister said.

The voter list revision exercise and the issue of infiltration have emerged as key political flashpoints in Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, with the BJP accusing the TMC of protecting illegal immigrants, while the ruling party has alleged that the process is aimed at disenfranchising genuine voters.

Sharpening his attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi alleged that the state administration functioned with the support of criminal elements.

"The TMC government runs on the support of goons and criminals. Extortion and cut money are their sources of income. To strengthen such gangs, they bring infiltrators. Because of infiltration, Bengal's bread, daughters and land are under threat," he alleged.

The Prime Minister also accused the TMC of targeting constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, over the voter roll revision exercise.

"The TMC is busy attacking constitutional institutions like the Election Commission. This is shameful," he said.

In a strong political message ahead of the assembly elections, Modi declared that the days of the ruling party were numbered. "I want to remind TMC, its days of hooliganism are ending. The countdown has begun," he said.

He asserted that a BJP government in the state would bring governance based on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". "At the same time, everyone will be held accountable," Modi added.

Issuing a warning to those allegedly involved in political intimidation and violence, the prime minister said strict legal action would be taken against them.

"Those TMC goons who threaten you, their days of fear will begin. Criminals will fear the law. Infiltrators will fear the law. Appeasement politics will fear the law. Such criminals will have only one place- jail, jail, jail," he said.

Accusing the ruling party of creating a climate of fear, Modi alleged that voters, opposition parties and even the media were being intimidated in the state.

"TMC has made politics of fear its weapon. Voters are threatened. Opposition is threatened. Media is threatened. If someone does not vote for TMC, they are told they are not Bengali. If someone does not vote for TMC, they are told they will not receive government benefits," he claimed.

Framing the Assembly elections as a decisive battle for the state's future, Modi urged people to bring about political change.

"Some people will try to scare you. Some will say change is impossible. But remember when people decide, no force can stop them," he said.

"This election is not just about changing a government. This election is about saving Bengal's soul. This election is about ending cut money. This election is about freedom from fear," the prime minister added.

Saturday's rally was Modi's first visit to West Bengal after the publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls on February 28, which has triggered sharp political debate in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls.