TMC rebel Mal among 15 MPs cleared for UNGA delegation

Trinamool Congress rebel Asit Kumar Mal is in the first lot of 15 MPs cleared by the government to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from October 5 to 9.

The first 15-member Indian parliamentary delegation consists of nine members of the ruling BJP and its allies and supporting parties in Parliament and six from the Opposition camp. The first tranche has 10 Lok Sabha and five Rajya Sabha MPs.

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There are six parliamentarians from the BJP and one each from the JDU and YSRCP, which backs the ruling NDA in Parliament.

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Mal, a two-term MP from West Bengal’s Bolpur, is also on the panel and represents the rebel Trinamool Congress camp, which calls itself the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The validity of the NCPI claim, however, is under the consideration of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also in receipt of a counter petition from the Abhishek Banerjee-led TMC camp in the Lok Sabha, which contests NCPI’s claim of independence from the TMC in the Lower House. The Speaker is yet to rule on the matter, and in Parliament records Mal is still described as a Trinamool Congress member.

The Tribune has further exclusively learnt that four Lok Sabha MPs on the delegation have been cleared to travel with their families.

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These include BJP’s Tripura West MP and national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb, who will travel with his wife, Triveni Deb; Congress MP Rahul Kaswan from Rajasthan’s Churu constituency, who has been permitted to travel with his wife, Neelu Kaswan; Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj from Machhlishahr (SC), who will be accompanied by her father, Tufani Saroj; and Araku (ST) MP Gumma Thanuja Rani, who will travel with her spouse, Vinay Chetti, and their three-year-old daughter, Yashnaa Chetti.

The following Opposition MPs are part of the first delegation: Rahul Kaswan and Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi of the Congress; Priya Saroj of the Samajwadi Party; Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje, a first-term Lok Sabha MP of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Nashik, Maharashtra; LK Sudhish, a first-term MP of the DMDK, which was part of the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls; and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav from Bihar.

The BJP and NDA Lok Sabha members in the delegation are BJP’s CP Joshi, a third-term MP from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan; JDU’s Lovely Anand, a second-term MP from Sheohar, Bihar; BJP’s Biplab Deb, a first-term MP from Tripura West; BJP’s Vishveshwar Hegde, a first-term MP from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka; BJP’s Mahima Kumari Mewar, a first-time MP from Rajsamand, Rajasthan.

From the Rajya Sabha, two first-term BJP MPs have been named in the high-profile delegation — Sikander Kumar from Himachal Pradesh and Bansilal Gurjar from Madhya Pradesh.