TMC set for split, says Bengal minister; party dismisses talk

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The talk of TMC lawmakers being disgruntled surfaced after the party expelled two MLAs -- Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha who alleged their signatures on a resolution proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as a Leader of the Opposition in the state had been forged.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has marked a CID probe into the matter, while Ritabrata Banerjee and Saha were expelled.

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Banerjee today admitted he met a couple of TMC MLAs and broke bread with them. He, however, stopped short of commenting on a possible split.

A split in the TMC, which has 80 MLAs, requires two thirds of the legislature party to break away, which means 53 MLAs.

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The talk of a rift deepened after several MLAs failed to turn up at a meeting Mamata called at her residence recently to discuss the alleged attacks on her nephew Abhishek and another party leader Kalyan Banerjee.

Minister Tapas Roy today said Trinamool Congress was riddled with internal contradictions, which were now surfacing.

"The TMC is undergoing an inevitable process of fragmentation. There is growing dissatisfaction among many leaders and legislators. The developments indicate that the party is heading towards a split, a situation similar to what happened in Maharashtra," Roy said referring to the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and then the split in the NCP.Already four time Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has quit as state women's wing chief. TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen has quit as TMC spokesperson and party stalwart Sukhendu Shekhar Ray has also come out openly against Mamata.

Mamata holds sit-in against post-poll violence

Mamata on Tuesday held a sit-in against the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. "Very soon, all anti-BJP parties will meet in Delhi. Wait for a few days and we will soon announce our country-wide course of action," she said.

She added that she would not abandon party workers. She also attended to TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who fell on the stage at the dharna site.