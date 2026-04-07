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Home / India / TMC vs BJP: Abhishek Banerjee calls Bengal elections as ‘remote control vs report card’

TMC vs BJP: Abhishek Banerjee calls Bengal elections as ‘remote control vs report card’

Alleged that the BJP uses a 'remote control' from Delhi to obstruct Bengal’s funds, disenfranchise legitimate voters through SIR; highlighted that TMC's record reflects fulfilled promises, welfare initiatives

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during an election rally. Image credits/PTI
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday described the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections as a “battle between two RCs” — the BJP’s “Remote Control” versus the Trinamool Congress’s “Report Card”.

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In a post on X, the TMC leader alleged that the BJP uses a “remote control” from Delhi to obstruct Bengal’s funds, disenfranchise legitimate voters through SIR and create division through communal politics. He accused the Centre of misusing Central Agencies, Central Forces, and democratic institutions, while also brandishing Bengalis as “Rohingya” and “Bangladeshi” and the repeated undermining of the state’s culture, icons and food habits.

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On the other hand, Banerjee highlighted what he termed the Trinamool Congress’s “report card,” pointing to “15 years of glorious Unnayon without any help from the Centre”. He said the party’s record reflects fulfilled promises, welfare initiatives and socio-economic progress across the state.

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The TMC leader was campaigning in several constituencies, including meetings in Jalangi and Domkal, a roadshow in Harishchandrapur and Chanchal, and a rally in Siliguri, backing party candidates and leaders. 

“A Report Card of work done, promises kept, dreams realised, and lives transformed. Janasabha covering Jalangi and Domkal in support of Babar Ali and Humayun Kabir (Ex-IPS), the powerful roadshow covering Harishchandrapur and Chanchal for Md. Matebur Rahman and Prasun Banerjee, and the janasabha in Siliguri for Goutam Deb have put the writing clearly on the wall,” The Lok Sabha MP said.

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He further asserted that Bengal’s future would be decided by its people, not by “remote control from Delhi,” ending with a strong appeal to regional pride and support for the party’s symbol, the “Joraphool.”

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