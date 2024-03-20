TMC wants SC-monitored LS elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

Senior TMC leader and leader of the party in RS, Derek O’Brien, on Tuesday said the party wants Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls as BJP’s tricks are “destroying” institutions like the Election Commission. O’Brien wondered whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the EC into “its party office”.

“Is BJP so nervous to face people that it is turning ECI into a party office to target Opposition?” he said.

