TMC’s Arjun Singh to rejoin BJP

New Delhi, March 14
Disgruntled TMC leader Arjun Singh today said he would return to the BJP after he was denied ticket from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat that he represents. Arjun also claimed that a top TMC leader would join the saffron party along with him.
He had quit the BJP and joined the TMC after being elected from the seat in North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had earlier quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2022, he returned to the TMC but did not resign as an MP.
“When I joined the TMC, I was promised that I would be re-nominated from the Barrackpore seat, but the promise wasn’t kept,” he said.
The TMC has nominated state minister Partha Bhowmick from Barrackpore.
