DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / TMC's corrupt elements might have threatened him: Bengal CM after ex-Dy Speaker found hanging

TMC's corrupt elements might have threatened him: Bengal CM after ex-Dy Speaker found hanging

Suvendu Adhikari said the purported suicide note, written on the former MLA's letterhead and recovered from the party office, would be examined.

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:11 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. ANI file
Advertisement
Hours after West Bengal Assembly's former deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee was found hanging at a TMC office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday expressed apprehension that corrupt elements within the opposition party might have threatened him.
He said the purported suicide note, written on the former MLA's letterhead and recovered from the party office, would be examined.
The note stated that no one was responsible for Banerjee's death and expressed regret over entering politics. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.
"The handwritten suicide note that has been recovered on Ashish Banerjee's letterhead pad will be investigated. The handwriting will also be examined," Adhikari said.
Mourning the death of the veteran TMC leader, the chief minister said he had asked police to stand by the bereaved family and would investigate whether Banerjee had been threatened.
He expressed apprehension that corrupt elements within the TMC might have threatened him.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts