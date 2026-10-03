DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / TN CM rolls out expanded free bus travel for women

TN CM rolls out expanded free bus travel for women

Vijay issues zero-fare tickets

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay issues a free bus ticket to a woman in Chennai. PTI
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched the expanded ‘Vettri Payanam’ — free bus travel for women — coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, issuing zero-fare tickets to women passengers at Koyambedu Bus Terminus here.

The scheme, originally announced by the CM under Rule 110 in the Assembly on August 24, aims to ensure that women across Tamil Nadu are not deprived of social and economic opportunities due to transport costs.

Advertisement

Under the expanded initiative, the free travel facility —previously restricted to ordinary city and town buses and up to 40 km in hilly regions — has now been extended to cover Express, Limited Stop Services (LSS), Deluxe, Suburban Ordinary (Mofussil Ordinary) and Ghat Ordinary services running over 40 km operated by the state’s seven state transport corporations.

Advertisement

With this expansion, a total of 12,695 buses will operate 1,68,500 single trips daily under the scheme, benefiting an estimated 84.32 lakh women passengers across the state every day. The CM interacted with passengers and distributed free bus tickets amnog them.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts