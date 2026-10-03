TN CM rolls out expanded free bus travel for women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched the expanded ‘Vettri Payanam’ — free bus travel for women — coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, issuing zero-fare tickets to women passengers at Koyambedu Bus Terminus here.

The scheme, originally announced by the CM under Rule 110 in the Assembly on August 24, aims to ensure that women across Tamil Nadu are not deprived of social and economic opportunities due to transport costs.

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Under the expanded initiative, the free travel facility —previously restricted to ordinary city and town buses and up to 40 km in hilly regions — has now been extended to cover Express, Limited Stop Services (LSS), Deluxe, Suburban Ordinary (Mofussil Ordinary) and Ghat Ordinary services running over 40 km operated by the state’s seven state transport corporations.

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With this expansion, a total of 12,695 buses will operate 1,68,500 single trips daily under the scheme, benefiting an estimated 84.32 lakh women passengers across the state every day. The CM interacted with passengers and distributed free bus tickets amnog them.