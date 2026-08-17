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Home / India / TN CM Vijay announces full waiver of coop farm loans upto Rs 75,000

TN CM Vijay announces full waiver of coop farm loans upto Rs 75,000

Move will provide additional relief to over 1.38 lakh farmers at a cost of Rs 953.06 crore

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:37 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Image credits/PTI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced a full waiver of cooperative farm loans upto Rs 75,000.

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He further announced a waiver upto Rs 75,000 for loans ranging between Rs 75,000 and Rs one lakh.

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Emphasising that agriculture is the backbone of the state and that the prosperity of the nation depended on supporting farmers, he said despite the state facing financial constraints, his government decided to extend additional support of Rs 953.06 crore to farmers.

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Making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the government previously waived agricultural loans up to Rs 50,000 within 15 days of taking office in May. This was later expanded to provide full waivers for loans up to Rs 75,000, and a Rs 35,000 waiver for loans exceeding Rs 75,000, benefiting over 14.44 lakh farmers.

Following consultations with agricultural unions on August 7, the government decided to provide additional relief despite current financial constraints and Reserve Bank of India guidelines that required rapid settlements with cooperative banks, the chief minister said, announcing additional benefits.

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As per his announcement, cooperative farm loans up to Rs 75,000 will now be provided 100 per cent waiver, loans between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh, will receive up to Rs 75,000 in waivers, and loans above Rs 1 lakh will receive a maximum waiver of Rs 35,000.

“This initiative will provide additional support to over 1.38 lakh farmers, representing an additional financial commitment of approximately Rs 953.06 crore by the government, with a total waiver amount reaching Rs 6,220 crore for 13.34 lakh farmers,” the CM said.

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