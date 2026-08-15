Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday assured cooperation to the Union government on administrative matters and asserted that, however, his government will always oppose policies going against the state’s rights.

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In his maiden Independence Day address delivered from the Fort St George premises, Vijay said eliminating corruption is equivalent to freedom and his government is working towards that goal.

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“Government’s revenue going to private individual has been prevented and continuous action is being taken to eliminate graft in all departments,” he said and underlined a transparent, good governance under his watch.

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Without making any specific reference, he said forces working against his government will be defeated and conspiracies against his regime will also be thwarted.

His government is run based on the lofty principle of “All lives are born equal,” and it is transparent, genuine, and honest; free of bribery and corruption, drug culture, and grounded in women’s safety and social justice.

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He said: “There must never be any compromise in public life. The welfare of the people is the most important thing. It is on that basis that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has been functioning. On that same basis, we also maintain administrative cooperation with the Central government regarding people-welfare schemes. But at the same time, when it comes to Tamil Nadu’s principles, the TVK government will always oppose decisions that go against state rights as well as policy decisions that go against Tamil Nadu. There is no second thought about that.”

On September 15, marking the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, the gold ring gift scheme (Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) for new-borns in state-run hospitals will be launched at a cost of Rs 755.83 crore.

The TVK government is continuing and improving welfare schemes inaugurated by previous AIADMK and DMK regimes including Amma Canteens, breakfast plan for school children.

“I once again extend my respectful greetings and salute the people of Tamil Nadu who have broken the caste and religious considerations rejecting money and muscle power and gave us an overwhelming support to establish people-centric and social justice government. We are on mission mode to achieve a corruption free government, we want our people to develop zero tolerance towards corruption,” he said.

The financial assistance provided for the wedding of daughters (upto two daughters are eligible to receive the assistance) of ex-servicemen will be increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 25,000, he announced.

Monthly assistance for differently-abled ex-servicemen and their kin will be increased to Rs 7,000 from Rs 5,000.

Pension for freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 23,000 and family pension for their kin will be increased to Rs 12,500, he further announced.

At the 80th Independence Day celebration in Tamil Nadu, marked by patriotic fervour, Vijay emphasised that true freedom comes from unity, overcoming divisions like caste, religion, and language and outlined his government’s mission to run an administration free of corruption and bribery.

He highlighted several ongoing and upcoming initiatives, including waiving agricultural crop loans worth over Rs 5,932 crore, allocating funds for Kuruvai paddy cultivation, and launching the Jal Jeevan water supply project, infrastructure improvements, such as the addition of 300 new buses and the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops. technology-driven governance, including AI-based apps for health services and the digitisation of land records.

On the future vision, Vijay reiterated his commitment to achieve 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2036, and stressed that his government will act as a servant of the people and urged the public to remain actively engaged with the government to ensure all welfare goals are met.

The Chief Minister’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar expressed her immense pride and happiness on the historic moment of Vijay hoisting the national flag at the Fort St. George, and thanked God for witnessing her son’s milestone achievement of hoisting the flag for the first time as Chief Minister.

Vijay conferred several prestigious state awards to honour excellence in various fields, including Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to former TNCC chief M Krishnaswamy for his significant contribution to the state and the Tamil community, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award to Dr V Mohan, diabetologist, which was received by his daughter, and Kalpana Chawla Award to Navsheen Banu from Coimbatore for bravery.

He gave away Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award recognising outstanding work in administration and public service, including awards for Chennai Metro Rail and medical professionals at Coimbatore Government Medical College, and other recognitions that included Disability Welfare Awards by honouring individuals, social workers, and institutions working for the differently-abled, including Srushti Foundation, Women’s Welfare recognising those serving for the welfare of women, such as Adhayam Trust, Local Governance Awards for best-performing municipalities and town panchayats across different districts, and State Youth Awards honouring young achievers.

Vijay’s parents Chandrasekhar and Shoba attended his first flag-hoisting ceremony in person. Actress Trisha arrived with her mother and she sat beside Chandrasekhar in the gallery.