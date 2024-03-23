TN Governor administers oath to DMK leader as minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

A day after getting a rap on the knuckles from the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday administered the oath of office to DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General R Venkataramani told a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that the Governor had no intention to disregard the top court and that Ponmudy had had been invited at 3:30 pm for taking oath as a minister.

“The Governor conveys that he has least intent to disregard the (top) court,” Venkataramani told the Bench, which also included Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

Expressing “serious concern” over Ravi’s refusal to reinduct senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state Cabinet even after it suspended his conviction, the Supreme Court had on Thursday asked him to decide the issue in 24 hours.

Ignoring Chief Minister MK Stalin’s advice, the Governor had refused to reinduct Ponmudy, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case the apex court stayed recently.

The Bench had wondered how the Governor could say that Ponmudy’s reinduction would be against constitutional morality and noted that Ravi was defying its order.

