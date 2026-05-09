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Home / India / TN Govt formation: TVK’s Vijay meets Governor, set to take oath as CM on Sunday

TN Govt formation: TVK’s Vijay meets Governor, set to take oath as CM on Sunday

With the two small parties’ support, the numbers in favour of TVK rise to 120

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 08:41 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meets TVK chief Vijay iat the Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday, May 9, 2026. PTI
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After VCK and IUML declared support to TVK to form a government, actor-politician Vijay on Saturday called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and presented him letters from parties pledging unconditional support.

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He met the Governor along with TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of supporting parties, including the CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam.

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Taking into account support from VCK and IUML, who have 2 seats each, the TVK’s seat tally has now touched 120 in the 234-member Assembly.

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The TVK founder leader urged the Governor to formally invite him to form the government and government sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony may be held on Sunday.

This is the fourth time Vijay is visiting the Lok Bhavan to convince the Governor that he had majority support.

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Meanwhile, TVK workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets and gathered in large numbers in party office to celebrate.

Earlier, the VCK declared unconditional support to TVK to form the government.

Shortly after VCK’s decision to back Vijay, another DMK ally, the IUML also extended support to TVK. IUML has two MLAs.

With the two small parties’ support, the numbers in favour of TVK rose to 120, two more than the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Putting an end to speculation and uncertainty over the new dispensation, TVK leader Adhav Arjuna told reporters that the VCK has extended support to his party.

Senior VCK leader Vanni Arasu, also the legislature party leader, has addressed a letter to Governor Arlekar declaring support to TVK.

“Victory” said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the Chief Minister.

VCK sources said the party, as of now, will extend outside support to Vijay in his bid to form TVK’s maiden government.

Soon after the Thirumavalavan-led party’s decision, the Indian Union Muslim League also assured its support to TVK.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M),VCK and IUML—all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.

Vijay, who has won from two segments, has to resign from one of them, bringing down the party’s strength to 107. The number of MLAs from parties supporting the TVK—Congress (5) and the CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML with two MLAs each, stands at 13.

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