To boost capability against drones and low-flying aircraft, Army to procure 10 lightweight radars

To boost capability against drones and low-flying aircraft, Army to procure 10 lightweight radars

Specifications listed by the Army suggest that these radars would be employed to counter swarm drones and other miniature aerial vehicles
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
A low-level lightweight radar developed by Bharat Electronics Limited. Photo: BEL
To beef up its air defence capability against different types of aerial threats, the Army is procuring 10 Low Level Light Weight Radar (LLLWR) systems that can be deployed across different terrains and operational parameters.

Low-level radars are tactical surveillance systems to detect low-flying aircraft at relatively shorter ranges and are employed as gap fillers in the strategic air defence environment where larger and more power radars play a dominating role.

Specifications listed by the Army suggest that these radars would be employed to counter swarm drones and other miniature aerial vehicles. The systems being sought should have the capability to track more than 100 targets and the ability to detect threat having a very small radar cross-section of 0.001 square meters, which is that of a micro drone.

Further, the system should be able to designate a minimum of 20 tracks simultaneously to at least 10 command posts or 10 weapon systems located at a distance of up to 20 km from the radar using line or radio link.

The radars would be integrated with the Akashteer air defence surveillance command and control network, which had come into prominence during Operation Sindoor in May because of its effectiveness in neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles that were targeted at Indian installations.

The LLLWR comprises four major components – a three-dimensional search radar should be able to detect all types of aerial targets up to a distance of 50 km, a commander’s display unit for generating real-time information, a target designation system with the capability to transmitting data simultaneously to multiple command posts or weapon systems and a power supply unit.

The Army is already using several types of low-level radars, some of which have been designed and developed indigenously. These include the Bharani, Indra, Aslesha and Ashwini, that can detect and track various aerial targets like unmanned aerial vehicles, remotely piloted vehicles, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft at low and medium altitudes.

LLLWRs play a critical role in monitoring mountainous areas like the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control, where long-range radars have operational limitations due to the rugged terrain. They are also effective for detecting small UAVs and drones, the use of which is increasing in the modern battlefield.

Their small size and low weight also makes them easy to transport and quick to deploy. A LLLWR can be made operational in less than 10 minutes.

