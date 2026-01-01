DT
PT
Home / India / To boost research, NCERT likely to get deemed varsity status by month-end

To boost research, NCERT likely to get deemed varsity status by month-end

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:46 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) may get deemed university status later this month, officials said.

An announcement in this regard was made by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in September 2023. He said that NCERT had established a formidable presence in research, actively shaped school education, teacher training and adult literacy and on becoming a research university, it would offer opportunities for global collaborations and contributions to the global educational landscape.

“It is on the verge of completion and in the next 15-20 days a final confirmation will be made. The confirmation will come after a meeting with the University Grants Commission (UGC),” Education Ministry officials said.

Once it gets the deemed university status, the NCERT will be able to expand in-house research programmes and can independently award undergraduate, postgraduate degrees.

Officials also said given the need of the global environment, the government’s goal was to design an education system based on skills, entrepreneurship and apprenticeship.

