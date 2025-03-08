To control crowd, Railways to restrict access to platforms

In a major step towards improving crowd management at railway stations, the Railway Ministry has approved a comprehensive plan following last month’s tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, where officials outlined a series of measures to enhance safety and streamline station operations at 60 major railway stations across the country.

As part of the plan, each of these stations will now have a senior officer designated as the Station Director, who will oversee all departments and have financial authority to make immediate decisions for station improvements. To control overcrowding, only passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be allowed direct access to platforms, while those holding waiting-list tickets or without tickets will be required to wait in designated areas outside. Additionally, unauthorised entry points at stations will be sealed to prevent congestion and improve security.

To ensure smoother passenger movement, two standardised designs of foot over bridges (FOBs) — one measuring 12-m wide and the other 6-m wide — have been developed. These wider FOBs, which were highly effective during the Maha Kumbh, will now be installed across all major stations. The experience of managing large crowds during festivals has also led to another crucial decision: the creation of permanent waiting areas outside major railway stations. These designated zones will help contain sudden surges in crowds, preventing chaos on the station premises.

Besides, a large number of CCTV cameras will be installed at stations and their surrounding areas to ensure continuous monitoring.