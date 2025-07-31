DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / To fulfill friend's last wish, man dances in his funeral procession

To fulfill friend's last wish, man dances in his funeral procession

Sohanlal Jain was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and lost the battle with the disease despite undergoing treatment
article_Author
PTI
Mandsaur (MP), Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

To honour his close friend's last wish, a Mandsaur resident danced, albeit with moist eyes, in his funeral procession.

Advertisement

A video of the unique gesture of Ambalal Prajapati, resident of Jawasia village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, went viral on social media on Thursday along with a letter written by Sohanlal Jain (71), the deceased.

The video showed Prajapati (51) dancing, accompanied by music, as the bier carrying his friend's mortal remains was taken out for the last rites on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jain was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and lost the battle with the disease despite undergoing treatment at Ratlam, Mandsaur and even Ahmedabad, Prajapati said.

Their friendship had grown thicker after both of them joined a 'prabhat feri' (morning walk) group in the village.

Advertisement

"Sohanlal would often say to me, "'If I die, do not cry, dance during my last journey'. I danced during his last journey as per his wishes. I had to honour our friendship," Prajapati said.

An X user who shared the video on the social media platform wrote, "An example of friendship. Friend danced during the last journey, fulfilled Sohanlal's last promise!"

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts