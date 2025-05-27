DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Today’s India won’t tolerate terrorism, says Dhankhar

Today’s India won’t tolerate terrorism, says Dhankhar

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said today’s India would not tolerate terrorism. He added that PM Narendra Modi’s resolve as one of an iron man. The VP also batted for fertilisers and other subsidies to go...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:02 AM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the release of a book in Lucknow, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement
Referring to Operation Sindoor, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said today’s India would not tolerate terrorism. He added that PM Narendra Modi’s resolve as one of an iron man.
Advertisement

The VP also batted for fertilisers and other subsidies to go directly to the farmers. “Real upliftment of farmers will be when every form of assistance reaches them directly. In the US, the income of a farmer’s family is higher than that of an average household,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper