Home / India / Toddler dies of burns after falling into vessel of boiled milk in Andhra

Toddler dies of burns after falling into vessel of boiled milk in Andhra

Despite undergoing treatment for three days, the child succumbed to her injuries on September 23

article_Author
PTI
Korrapadu (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 10:22 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The child was chasing a cat when the accident occurred. Representational pic: istock
A 16-month-old girl died after accidentally falling into a vessel of boiled milk at a Gurukul school in Korrapadu village of Anantapur district, said the police on Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 20 when the child, while chasing a cat, accidentally slipped into the vessel in the school kitchen.

“A 16-month-old girl succumbed to burn injuries on September 23 after she accidentally fell into a bowl of boiled milk at a Gurukul school,” said Ananthapur Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) T Venkatesulu.

She sustained severe burn injuries and was initially treated at the local Government General Hospital (GGH) before being shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool.

Despite undergoing treatment for three days, the child succumbed to her injuries on September 23, the official said.

Police said the girl's mother, Challa Krishnaveni, who works as a security guard at the school, had entered the kitchen to make coffee when the incident occurred. On hearing her daughter's cries, she rushed to rescue her, poured water on the burns, and shifted her to the GGH.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case under section 194 of the BNS.

