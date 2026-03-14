A four-year-old boy was killed, and his father was injured in a bomb blast in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, police said.

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The incident happened in Taolingpung village in Khoupum when the toddler and his father were clearing bushes outside their house, they said.

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The bomb, which was hidden in the bushes, went off when they struck it accidentally, police said. The father, 40, is at present undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, around 95 km from their village, they said.

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A case was registered, and an investigation started to ascertain the origin of the bomb, police said.