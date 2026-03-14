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Home / India / Toddler killed, father injured in bomb blast in Manipur's Noney

Toddler killed, father injured in bomb blast in Manipur's Noney

Incident happened when the toddler and his father were clearing bushes outside their house; the bomb, which was hidden in the bushes, went off when they accidentally struck it

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 05:56 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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A four-year-old boy was killed, and his father was injured in a bomb blast in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, police said.

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The incident happened in Taolingpung village in Khoupum when the toddler and his father were clearing bushes outside their house, they said.

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The bomb, which was hidden in the bushes, went off when they struck it accidentally, police said. The father, 40, is at present undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal, around 95 km from their village, they said.

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A case was registered, and an investigation started to ascertain the origin of the bomb, police said.

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