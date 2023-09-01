Toddler revived by AIIMS team on flight dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The Bangladeshi toddler, who was resuscitated on board a Vistara flight by a team of AIIMS doctors on August 27, is no more.

The 15-month-old, admitted under critical care to a Nagpur hospital late on August 27 following emergency diversion of the Bengaluru-Delhi flight, breathed her last on Thursday morning. The child had heart complications and had gone into a cardiac arrest before she was returned to life through successful execution of complex lifesaving procedures by five AIIMS doctors, who were on the same flight.

According to the hospital, she died of renal and cardiac complications followed by multi-organ failure. The child’s mortal remains will be transported to Bangladesh.

AIIMS senior resident, Anaesthesia Department, Navdeep Kaur, said she was shattered by the news of the toddler’s demise.

