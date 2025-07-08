DT
Home / India / Toll collections via FASTags jump 19.6% to Rs 20,682 crore in Q1 FY26: NETC data

The National Highways Authority of India increased toll charges by an average of 4-5 per cent on highway sections across the country from April 1, 2025
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Toll collections across state and national highways through FASTag rose by 19.6 per cent to Rs 20,681.87 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, as per National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) data.

According to NETC data, the number of toll users also increased 16.2 per cent to 1,173 million in the April-June quarter compared to 1,009.87 million in the year-ago period.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased toll charges by an average of 4-5 per cent on highway sections across the country from April 1, 2025.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass, priced at Rs 3,000,  for private vehicles effective August 15 in a step towards hassle-free highway travel.

