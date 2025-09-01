Too 'rich' for in-flight meals? Watch woman’s hilarious 'no' to air hostess
Refusing free food on a plane might seem like a quirky thing to do, but one content creator, Sukriti, turned it into a hilarious Instagram reel that's got everyone laughing. In the video, Sukriti has a playful exchange with a flight attendant who's determined to feed her. The attendant offers veg and non-veg options, desserts, salads and even drinks, but Sukriti politely declines each time.
The video's caption, "Refusing free food will be peak richness," is a cheeky nod to the idea that only the wealthy can afford to turn down freebies. With over 5.8 million views, Sukriti's video has struck a chord with many who've probably had similar experiences on flights.
View this post on Instagram
“Now, please tell us after recording this reel, how much you ate and what all you ate,” read a comment, while another user wrote, “Pack krwa kr ghar le aa Sukriti.. raat ko 2 bje yahi tasty lagega.”
A third person commented, “Seen those ppl on planes who refuse free snacks? One question: why??”
Another individual said, “Plot twist: Food wasn’t included in the ticket price.”
