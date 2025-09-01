Refusing free food on a plane might seem like a quirky thing to do, but one content creator, Sukriti, turned it into a hilarious Instagram reel that's got everyone laughing. In the video, Sukriti has a playful exchange with a flight attendant who's determined to feed her. The attendant offers veg and non-veg options, desserts, salads and even drinks, but Sukriti politely declines each time.

The video's caption, "Refusing free food will be peak richness," is a cheeky nod to the idea that only the wealthy can afford to turn down freebies. With over 5.8 million views, Sukriti's video has struck a chord with many who've probably had similar experiences on flights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukriti (@hisukriti)

“Now, please tell us after recording this reel, how much you ate and what all you ate,” read a comment, while another user wrote, “Pack krwa kr ghar le aa Sukriti.. raat ko 2 bje yahi tasty lagega.”

A third person commented, “Seen those ppl on planes who refuse free snacks? One question: why??”

Another individual said, “Plot twist: Food wasn’t included in the ticket price.”