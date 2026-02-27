DT
Home / India / 'Took clothes off to tarnish India's image: PM Modi slams Congress AI Summit protest

‘Took clothes off to tarnish India’s image: PM Modi slams Congress AI Summit protest

AI Summit was moment of pride but, the country's oldest party attempted to tarnish this national celebration, says PM Modi

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file
Attacking the Congress for its protest at the AI Summit site in Delhi, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday said the party "took its clothes off" to tarnish the image of the country.

"The AI Summit was a moment of pride for all of India. But unfortunately, the country's oldest party attempted to tarnish this national celebration. Congress not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests, but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy," the PM said at a private event in Delhi.

He said Congress' action has angered the nation, and that is why they invoked Mahatma Gandhi to justify their sins.

"The Congress does this every time. When it needs to hide its sins, it invokes Bapu, and when it needs to glorify itself, it gives all the credit to one family. Congress has now become merely a toolkit for opposition in the name of ideology," the PM said.

He recalled the Congress-led UPA time as a time of despair and said developed nations were now eager to sign trade deals with India because a confident nation is rising beyond doubt and despair.

"In the last 11 years, a new energy has flowed into the nation's consciousness. India is determined to regain its rightful strength. India's Digital Public Infrastructure has today become a subject of global discussion. Today, every move India makes is closely watched and analysed across the world. The AI Summit is a clear example of this," Modi said.

He reiterated his commitment to reforms and said, "Nation-building never happens through short-term thinking. It is shaped by a long-term vision, patience, and timely decisions."

