Top Bihar police officer links crime surge to jobless farm workers, sparks outrage

Top Bihar police officer links crime surge to jobless farm workers, sparks outrage

People accused him of trying to come up with excuse for failing to control law and order
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 06:45 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
File photo
A senior police officer in Bihar has blamed the recent spurt in crime in the state on seasonal unemployment among agricultural labourers.

ADG (law and order) Kundan Krishnan made the remarks during an interaction with journalists on Wednesday evening.

"Bihar has only two major crop seasons. Since there is no crop season between April and June, most farmhands remain unemployed during this period. Consequently, land-related clashes escalate. Some of them, especially the youth, even take up contract killings for quick money," Krishnan said.

The comment has triggered outrage on social media, with many people accusing the officer of trying to come up with an excuse for failure to control law and order.

He said, "Whatever I have said is backed by data. If needed, I will come up with figures to show that this period of the year witnesses a spurt in violent crimes."

