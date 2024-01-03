 Top Congress leaders to meet Thursday to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra preparations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Top Congress leaders to meet Thursday to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra preparations

Top Congress leaders to meet Thursday to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra preparations

This will be the first meeting of newly appointed general secretaries and state in-charges after Kharge carried out a reshuffle in December

Top Congress leaders to meet Thursday to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra preparations

Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and preparations for the Bharat Nyay Yatra. Tribune file photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 3

Top Congress leaders will meet here on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and preparations for the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra, beginning January 14.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the party headquarters here.

This will be the first meeting of newly appointed general secretaries and state in-charges after Kharge carried out a reshuffle in December.

Sources said the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and the Bharat Nyay Yatra are on the agenda of the meeting.

The Congress leadership has held separate meetings with state leaders and discussed the poll preparedness in their respective states in the past few months.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra, the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that was held between September 2022 and January 2023, will be held from Imphal to Mumbai between January 14 and March 20.

The yatra from east to west of India is an attempt by the Congress to reach out to people and connect with them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Congress #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra #Mallikarjun Kharge #Manipur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him

2
Haryana

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

3
Punjab

Win-win for Punjab govt, creditors lose Rs 5,500 cr in Goindwal plant deal

4
Haryana

Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital

5
Entertainment

How a fraud posing as cop convinced Bollywood actor that she had drugs in her parcel; robs her of lakhs

6
Diaspora

24-yr-old Muktsar man Jashanpreet Singh Canada jail officer

7
Punjab

Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage

8
Punjab

‘PhD Sabziwala’: Punjabi University says offer open for Sandeep to continue as guest faculty

9
Delhi

‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case

10
Punjab

Congress brass to meet Punjab leaders Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa over alliance with AAP

Don't Miss

View All
5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Top News

73 killed, 170 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

Over 100 killed, 141 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

Explosions occur near Gen. Qassem Soleimani's grave site in ...

Sanjay Kundu to remain DGP; SC stays High Court direction asking Himachal govt to shift IPS officer from post

Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him

Bench grants liberty to Kundu to move the High Court to seek...

Supreme Court directs SEBI to complete probe within 3 months in remaining 2 cases of Adani-Hindenburg row

No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court

Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrive from different ...

Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal

‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case

Kejriwal had refused to appear before ED on two earlier sum...


Cities

View All

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Cold conditions to continue in Chandigarh, respite likely after three days

Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

BJP-led Centre hatching conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general elections, alleged AAP

Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP

Leopard enters house in Haryana's Gurugram; injures youth

Delhi shivers at 7.3 degrees as cold wave tightens grip; 26 trains running late due to fog

‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

Jalandhar: Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

‘Visiting petrol pump was like going near a celebrity’

No need to worry, says Kapurthala DC

Assault victim dies

Cops suspect it to be case of robbery, murder

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

No need to panic, says DC Malik

Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

New Year gift: Rs 756-crore elevated highway to be ready by Jan 26

‘PhD Sabziwala’: Punjabi University says offer open for Sandeep to continue as guest faculty

‘PhD Sabziwala’: Punjabi University says offer open for Sandeep to continue as guest faculty

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed