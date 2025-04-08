Top court junks plea for 100% manual counting of VVPAT slips

The SC on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission for a 100 per cent manual counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in addition to electronic counting, saying the issue couldn’t be raised again and again.

“We do not find any good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment (of the Delhi HC). The special leave petition is dismissed,” a Bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna told petitioner Hans Raj Jain. Jain had challenged the August 12, 2024, judgment of the Delhi HC which had dismissed his plea, citing the top court’s verdict on the issue. In its April 26, 2024, verdict, the court had noted that the EVMs offered significant advantages.