DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Top court junks plea for 100% manual counting of VVPAT slips

Top court junks plea for 100% manual counting of VVPAT slips

The SC on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission for a 100 per cent manual counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in addition to electronic counting, saying the issue couldn’t...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

The SC on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission for a 100 per cent manual counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in addition to electronic counting, saying the issue couldn’t be raised again and again.

“We do not find any good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment (of the Delhi HC). The special leave petition is dismissed,” a Bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna told petitioner Hans Raj Jain. Jain had challenged the August 12, 2024, judgment of the Delhi HC which had dismissed his plea, citing the top court’s verdict on the issue. In its April 26, 2024, verdict, the court had noted that the EVMs offered significant advantages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper