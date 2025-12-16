Top court questions selective testing of Biren audio clips

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the entire set of leaked audio clips allegedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the 2023 ethnic violence had not been sent for forensic examination.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Alok Aradhe said it was “a little disturbed” by the petitioners’ affidavit dated November 20, which stated that only select portions of the leaked recordings had been forwarded to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) laboratory in Gujarat.

The Bench sought an explanation as to why the complete audio recording, stated to be around 48 minutes long, was not sent to the NFSU for examination. Earlier, the National Forensic Science Laboratory (NFSL), Gandhinagar, had told the Supreme Court on November 3 that the audio clips allegedly implicating the former CM had been tampered with and were not scientifically suitable for voice comparison.