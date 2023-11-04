Top court: ‘Very difficult’ to remove census part from women’s quota law

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would be “very difficult” for it to strike down a part of the women’s reservation law that says it will come into effect after the census.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti refused to issue a notice on a plea moved by Congress leader Jaya Thakur seeking immediate implementation of the 128th Constitution (Amendment) Bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, before the General Election in 2024. The Bill seeks to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women.

Lot of issues You (petitioner) are saying the census is not required (for women's reservation). But there are a whole lot of issues. Seats will have to be first reserved and other things. Supreme Court

The Bench said there is a petition pending before the top court on the issue, and it would take up Thakur’s plea along with that on November 22.

“This is a step taken, which is a very good step,” the Bench said, as it refused to accept the argument of senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared in the court on behalf of Thakur.

The lawyer had said it was understandable that for the grant of reservation to backward classes, a census is required for data collection, but wondered where the question of a census arose in the case of women’s reservation. Singh said the part of the law that says it will be implemented after the census is arbitrary and must be struck down. The Bench said “it will be very difficult for the court to do that”.

“We have understood your argument. You are saying the census is not required (for women’s reservation). But there are a whole lot of issues. Seats will have to be first reserved and other things...,” it said. Singh then asked for a notice to be issued and that the plea be listed with the other matter. The court said it was not dismissing the plea but also not issuing a notice and only tagging it with the pending matter. On September 21, a watershed bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod, as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in its favour.

#Supreme Court