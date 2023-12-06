Top leaders unavailable, INDIA bloc meet put off

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

With top Opposition leaders unavailable for the anti-BJP INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for tomorrow, the Congress today decided to postpone the gathering until a date “convenient to all”.

Meeting on December 17: Lalu Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had called the December 6 meet of the bloc after the party’s rout in the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

However, TMC chief Mamata, SP chief Akhilesh, TN CM MK Stalin and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were set to skip it; RJD chief Lalu said the meet would now be held on Dec 17

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the party’s rout in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

However, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were set to skip the meeting for varied reasons. Mamata yesterday said she had no information of any meeting and was proceeding for a pre-scheduled tour of north Bengal. The SP said it was yet to decide whether to attend.

Stalin is busy addressing the impact of a cyclone in Tamil Nadu and Nitish Kumar is learnt to have conveyed he was unwell.

“The parliamentary party leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet at 6 pm on December 6 at the residence of Congress president Kharge. Thereafter, a meeting of party presidents/heads of the INDIA bloc will be scheduled in the third week of December at a date convenient to all,” Gurdeep Sappal, coordinator in the Congress chief’s office, tweeted.

Allies have been gunning for the Congress since it lost to the BJP. Mamata had said the loss was of the Congress and not the people. The SP has accused the Congress of arrogantly declining its coalition overtures in MP.

Leaders of the JD(U) have said the Congress needed to show a bigger heart.

