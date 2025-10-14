Top Maoist M Venugopal among 61 Naxalites who surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

As many as 61 Naxalites, including senior cadre M Venugopal alias Bhupati, have surrendered before police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, officials said on Tuesday.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before the police late Monday night, an official said.

Those who surrendered included a member of the central committee and 10 members of a divisional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the official said.