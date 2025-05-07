DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Top MoD official gets 2nd summons in a week for contempt

Top MoD official gets 2nd summons in a week for contempt

Failed to execute AFT orders issued in 2018
article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM May 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only
Advertisement
Holding the top functionary of the Department of Ex-servicemen’s Welfare in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) “guilty” of contempt for failing to execute orders of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) even seven years after they were passed, the AFT’s Chandigarh Bench has directed his personal appearance in court on May 9 for further proceedings on the quantum of sentence.

This is the second time in a week that the same officer, posted as Secretary, Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare (DESW) in the Ministry of Defence, has been held guilty for “wilful disobedience” of orders passed by the court. A similar order was passed by the Chandigarh Bench on April 30.

In 2018, the AFT had allowed the petition of Naik Kulwant Singh, seeking enhancement of the disability element from 20 percent to 50 percent for the war injury pension sanctioned to him for a gunshot wound.

Advertisement

The Bench observed that a period of almost seven years has elapsed since the order and a writ petition in this regard was also dismissed. Besides, a special leave petition (SLP) has not been filed yet.

“The maximum time for implementation of the order, as per the instructions issued by the contemnor himself is 90 days, whereas a writ petition is to be filed within 120 days. These timelines have been blatantly violated and yet the contemnor proposes to approach the Supreme Court. This amounts to wilful disobedience of the orders passed by this Regional Bench as well as the Supreme Court,” the Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal and Air Marshal Manvendra Singh said in their order of May 2.

Advertisement

Stating that the attempt of the respondents is only to delay the matter, the Bench added that the course of action being adopted is only resulting in expenses on mindless litigation and the same funds would be better utilised by giving relief to the petitioner.

Terming the conduct of the respondents as “contumacious”, the Bench said that they were not prepared to think with an open mind even though they were guided by the best legal brains in the country.

Rejecting the argument that the DESW is not responsible for implementing court orders as instructions issued by the defence ministry states that disability pension is within the sphere of responsibility of the department, the Bench held that a department which issues directions and policies is also required to monitor the implementation of the same and the department’s head is responsible for its functioning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper